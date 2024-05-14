A lady stunned netizens with her beautiful designs on her friend's dress for her traditional wedding

She laid the orange dress with a long-sleeve hand and displayed her different paintbrushes and colours

In the video, she drew different patterns on her friend's dress, and after the process was completed, the bride rocked it

An artist displayed her skill on social media after she stated that she wanted to paint her friend's traditional wedding dress.

An artist displays her craft on a dress. Image credit: @zouwrah

Source: Instagram

She held the beautiful plain dress and placed it on a neat floor. Her brushes and multiple colours were ready to be used and she sampled them in her video.

One after the other, the artist (@zouwrah on X) made a pattern on the plain dress and they were beautifully done. From making line patterns, she made different leaf designs which made the dress look fabulous.

When she completed her painting of the outfit, the bride wore it, it showed that attention was paid to details. Besides, it exuded elegance and style.

Several netizens commended the lady for a job well done.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise lady's painting

Some X users have reacted to the painter's work on her friend's dress. See some of the comments below:

@Teetoh10

"How much will it cost me to have the same on mine?"

@shimmeryclouds

"Genuinely curious, please does the paint wash off when you wash the cloth?"

@zouwrah:

"No it, doesn’t. The colours won’t wash off."

@TsSeRa:

"Zo, you’ll go far!"

@Ken__Chy:

"This is beautiful. Do you know who her tailor is?

@Dee_bad_bunny:

"ZoZo, you're a big deal."

@ViktorObie:

"This is beautiful. Well done."

