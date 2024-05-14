Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said he was having a smooth relationship with President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, saying the only challenge was the interest of an insider

Fubara, while playing host to Labour Party governor Alex Otti of Abia state, disclosed that his administration inherited huge debt from Nyesom Wike, his predecessor

The governor said he had invited Otti for project commissioning because he wanted to align with progressive figures in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has again attacked his predecessor, Nyesom Wike while playing host to the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, an opposition governor in the Labour Party.

The governor also clarified that his administration has not had any issue with the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government. Rather, he had received support, but he noted that there were persistent challenges because of an insider's interest.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara revealed Wike left a huge debt in Rivers state Photo Credit: @GovWike, @officialABAT, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that Fubara had invited Otti to commission the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road, also known as Old Bori Road, in the state's Eleme Local Government Area.

During the commissioning, Governor Fubara disclosed that his administration inherited huge debt from the previous administration of Wike, adding that most of the projects the former governor commissioned were not fully funded.

Fubara hosted Otti, attacked Wike

Governor Otti of Abia commissioned the projects.

Fubara disclosed that contractors who handled Wike's projects are now coming back to ask him for outstanding payments.

However, he did not disclose the estimate of the alleged debt but noted that he was compelled to speak after being pushed to the wall by the opposition.

Governor Fubara said his administration is determined to present a "white paper" containing the details of the funding at project commissioning.

He said he had invited the governor of Abia state so that he could align with progressive people in the country.

Fubara vows to deal with Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has revealed a plan to probe and prosecute his predecessor, Nyesom Wike's administration in Rivers state.

Fubara disclosed his plan at Dagogo Iboroma's inauguration as the attorney general of Rivers state on Monday, May 13.

The governor's comment came after Wike expressed regret in nominating Fubara as his successor and vowed to correct his mistake at the right time.

Source: Legit.ng