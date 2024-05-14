The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024) has come and gone but fans are still reminiscing about the moments

Some of the attendees displayed masterpieces with their outfits and gave netizens some style inspiration

This listicle highlights how some fashion designers including Mai Atafo and Toyin Lawani, among others wowed their fans with their classy designs

Nigerian fashion designers worked to exude excellence in their outfits and delivered once again at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024).

The event was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, on May 11 and it had the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry in attendance.

Nigerian celebs rocks classy designs at AMVCA 2024. Image credit: @carolynahutchings, @iamyvonnejegede

It was an avenue for celebrities to flaunt their fashion icon statuses as they rocked some interesting designs from talented names in the industry.

Some fashion designers whose styles left a good taste in the mouths of netizens were Mai Atafo, who made Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's outfit; Caroline Hutchings and Eniola Ajao's dresses designed by Toyin Lawani; among others.

This listicle by Legit.ng takes a look at how the celebrities rocked these unique designs by their stylists.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocks Mai Atafo's outfit

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu always looks glamorous in anything he wears. This time, he wore a black trouser under a black jacket with turquoise blue polka dots.

He looked stunning in the outfit which he combined with luxurious shoes and his signature glasses.

The sides of his trousers had blue stripes and gave him a dapper look. He struck different poses for his photoshoot session which left fans drooling over him.

Mai Atafo displayed brilliance in this attire and it is proven that he is one of the leading fashion designers in the country.

2. Carolyna Hutchings slays in Toyin Lawani's dress

Nollywood actress Carolyna Hutchings wore a blue and silver dress that looked out of this world and was designed by the self-acclaimed king of fashion Toyin Lawani.

It was styled with a mesh and stunning silver embellishments on the top part of the dress.

The lower part of the dress had a ruffling design and made her look like a million dollars. She complemented her outfit with silver adornments on her hair, earrings, and a classy makeup.

Her curves were on full display as she struck different poses before the camera. Fans and colleagues of the movie star were in awe of her as they praised her outfit.

3. Tacha look stunning in Abbas' dress

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, made the news with her dazzling silver dress designed by fashion designer Mohammed Abbas Ossu.

The outfit was styled by Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss, and caused a buzz online after a video of the former reality star wearing the outfit in a car trended. Besides, Tacha noted that the dress was worth $100k and it gathered mixed reactions from netizens.

Abbas is a talented designer who pays attention to detail. This dress is proof of his hardwork and the publicity this dress got is noteworthy.

4.Yvonne Jegede rocks Erica Moore outfit

Aside from being beautiful, actress Yvonne Jegede knows how to look gorgeous in outfits. At the AMVCA 2024, she wore a show-stopping dress that announced her entrance.

Her outfit was designed by fashion designer Erica Moore and she mesmerised her fans with it. The white flower design at her back gave her a resplendent look and had her fans gushing over her.

She combined her outfit with a beautiful hairstyle and accessories that complemented her look.

5. Eniola Ajao wears a Toyin Lawani's dress

Actress Eniola Ajao was in her best as she wore a gleaming ball gown designed by Toyin Lawani. The outfit had her face crafted on it and she wore a crown to complement her look.

The beautiful role interpreter wore accessories of bangles and earrings, and her lace frontal hairstyle did justice to her look.

She gave different angles of her dress as she had her photoshoot session and it wowed her fans and colleagues.

