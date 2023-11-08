Former President Goodluck Jonathan has unveiled his anointed candidate for the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election

Jonathan said PDP candidate, Governor Douye Diri, should be allowed to complete his second term in office

He said Diri's administration has done well in the area of security and infrastructural development

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has unveiled his preferred candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Jonathan backed Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second tenure because of the stability of the state, The Punch reported.

Bayelsa elections 2023: Ex-President Jonathan backs Diri for second-term

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah on Tuesday, November 7.

“I have been in touch with our governor and I believe he should be encouraged to do his eight years. He has been able to stabilise the state.

“Let us find a standard way of doing things. We cannot kill ourselves; we do not want a crisis. I thank you all for what you are doing. While we struggle for leadership, we must have a country.”

As reported by Vanguard, Jonathan was quoted to have said when members of the PDP Bayelsa National Governorship Campaign Council alongside governors, former PDP governors, National Assembly members and other stakeholders paid him a visit at his Yenagoa residence.

The party leaders visited Bayelsa state for the grand finale of Diri’s re-election campaign rally at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa.

