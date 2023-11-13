The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed collation of results on Monday afternoon, November 13

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, won another local government area (LGA)

Only one LGA has not been announced by INEC representatives at the state collation centre

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - As Nigerians follow the Bayelsa election update, Timipre Sylva, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state governorship poll, has won an additional local government area (LGA).

Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is leading in the election, has won five LGAs.

Daily Trust noted the update on Monday afternoon, November 13.

The result for Brass LGA was announced by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the APC flagbearer garnered 18,431 votes, compared to Diri's 12,602 votes.

Sylva, a one-time governor of Bayelsa state, hails from Brass local government.

As of the time of this report, only the result of Southern Ijaw LGA is yet to be announced.

Check out the full result for Brass LGA below as shared by Channels Television:

