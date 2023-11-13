The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday, November 13, resumed the collation of results for the Bayesla state poll

In a twist, the commission adjourned the collation again due to a pending result from Southern Ijaw LGA

As it stands, the PDP candidate and incumbent governor, Douye Diri, is leading after winning five out of the six LGAs announced by INEC, while his rival, Timipre Sylva of the APC, has just one LGA

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Owing to the unavailability of results from Southern Ijaw LGA, the returning officer has adjourned the collation of the Bayelsa governorship election for one hour.

This is coming barely an hour after the INEC, on Monday, November 13, resumed the collation of election results for the polls conducted on Saturday, November 11, 2023, as monitored by Legit.ng on Channels TV.

The commotion started when party agents disagreed on the result from Brass local government area, which was adopted at the collation centre on Monday afternoon, PremiumTimes reported.

Reacting, INEC's returning officer for the election and vice-chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, announced the postponement at the INEC collation centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Legit.ng understands that the nation's electoral umpire will likely announce the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa state on Monday, November 13.

Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs were the only two of the eight local governments in Bayelsa whose results were yet to be declared as of Sunday night, November 12.

PDP stretches lead in Bayelsa as APC fumes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP was leading in the 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

On Sunday afternoon, November 12, media reports said that the PDP had extended its lead by more than 90,000 votes.

Legit.ng also reported that the APC condemned alleged attempts to move the collation of Brass LGA to Yenagoa.

The APC condemned this in a statement by Felix Morka, its national publicity secretary.

Bayelsa: Sani drops hint on likeliest winner

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, hinted that Governor Diri "was coasting to victory" in the governorship poll.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, November 12, Sani, a PDP chieftain, said, "Going by the media reports and trickling results, Diri is coasting to victory".

