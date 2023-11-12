Global site navigation

Shehu Sani Predicts Winner as INEC Adjourns Bayelsa Gov Results Collation Again
Politics

Shehu Sani Predicts Winner as INEC Adjourns Bayelsa Gov Results Collation Again

by Adekunle Dada

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has predicted the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election.

Sani said Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will emerge the winner at the end of the collation.

Shehu Sani predicts winner for Bayelsa guber poll
Shehu Sani predicts winner for the Bayelsa guber poll Photo Credit: Douye Diri/Shehu Sani/Timire Silva
The former federal lawmaker wrote via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani

“From the available results, Governor Diri is the Champion.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned collation of results to 6 pm.

The electoral body has announced results from six local government areas out of the eight

The results from two LGAs, Brass and Southern Ijaw, are still being expected.

