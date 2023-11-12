Global site navigation

BayelsaDecides: Full List of LGAs PDP, APC Have Won So Far
Politics

by  Bada Yusuf

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of the collation of the Bayelsa state governorship election results till Monday, November 13, 12 pm.

INEC commenced the election on Saturday, November 11, as one of the first set of off-circled elections conducted after the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

The suspension was announced at the state collation centre in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, on Sunday night, November 12, Daily Trust reported.

Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, is taking the lead.

He is being followed by Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

So far, INEC has released the results of six of the eight local governments in the oil-rich South-South state,

Below is the breakdown of the LGA results and how the PDP, APC and Labour Party have won:

LGAAPCPDPLabour Party
Ogbia 16,31918,43557
Kolokuma-Okokuma5,34918,46522
SAGBAMA 6,60835,504217
Yenegoa 14,53437,777
Nembe22,2484,556113
Ekeremor8,445 23,17250

Source: Legit.ng

