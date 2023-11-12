The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of the collation of the Bayelsa state governorship election results till Monday, November 13, 12 pm.

INEC commenced the election on Saturday, November 11, as one of the first set of off-circled elections conducted after the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

List of local governments won by PDP and APC in Bayelsa so far Photo Credit: Douye Diri, Timipre Sylva

Source: Twitter

The suspension was announced at the state collation centre in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, on Sunday night, November 12, Daily Trust reported.

Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, is taking the lead.

He is being followed by Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

So far, INEC has released the results of six of the eight local governments in the oil-rich South-South state,

Below is the breakdown of the LGA results and how the PDP, APC and Labour Party have won:

LGA APC PDP Labour Party Ogbia 16,319 18,435 57 Kolokuma-Okokuma 5,349 18,465 22 SAGBAMA 6,608 35,504 217 Yenegoa 14,534 37,777 Nembe 22,248 4,556 113 Ekeremor 8,445 23,172 50

Source: Legit.ng