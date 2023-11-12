Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - In what could be described as a dangerous turn of events is the action meted out against officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa state.

INEC confirmed on Sunday, November 12, that some of its officials are held hostage in Bayelsa LGA. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

At the moment, the INEC officials are being held hostage against their will in the Brass local government area of Bayelsa state.

Confirming the development in a statement shared on its official website and X page (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 12, INEC appealed to security agencies to facilitate the immediate release of the officials.

INEC tweeted thus:

"The Unfolding Situation in Brass Local Government Area. The Commission is closely watching the situation in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State where our officials are held hostage.

"This is detrimental to credible elections. We call on the security agencies to immediately facilitate their release."

This came after the commissioners and members of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly laid siege to the INEC office insisting that elections didn't take place at Bassambiri, Nembe.

