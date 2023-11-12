Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The abducted Supervisory Presiding Officer, Ebehireme Blessing Ekwe, has been released on Saturday, November 11.

Eklwe was kidnapped on Friday, November 10, the eve of the Bayelsa governorship election.

Bayelsa guber poll: INEC SPO, Ebehireme Blessing Ekwe released Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed this in a press release via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @inecnigeria

“The Commission is pleased to announce that its Supervisory Presiding Officer, Ms Ebehireme Blessing Ekwe, who was abducted on the eve of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election was freed yesterday.

In the attached picture: Ebehireme (middle) is flanked by the National Commissioner supervising Bayelsa State, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu (L) and the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Obo Effanga.”

