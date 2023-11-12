The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to move the collation of results from its stronghold to Yanagoa, the state capital.

APC called out the electoral body via its official X handle on Sunday, November 12.

INEC is yet to respond to the allegations of the APC over the movement of collation. Photo Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

APC vented its frustration, prompting INEC to uphold the stipulations of the Electoral Act by allowing the collation of the results in Nembe and Southern Ijaw to continue there rather than move it to Yenagoa, where it is the stronghold of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The post reads:

"What exactly is the reason for this selective evacuation of votes from APC strongholds for collation in Yenagoa? This is unacceptable & highly suspect."

The agitation of the opposition party is a follow-up to its earlier criticism over an alleged attempt to move the collation of Brass local government area to Yenagoa.

APC allegations against Gov Diri, INEC

The party alleged that Governor Duoye Diri and the PDP influenced the INEC to relocate the compilation of Brass Local Government Area's results to Yenagoa, the capital city of Bayelsa.

A statement by APC reads:

"Brass, remarkably, is a major stronghold of our great party where the people have voted massively for our candidate, Timipre Sylva. The move is clearly a calculated attempt to manipulate the result of the votes in favour of the PDP.

"INEC must stand its ground and collate the votes of Brass LGA in Brass as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation."

Source: Legit.ng