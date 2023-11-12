Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa has secured its first major victory at the local government of the state governor and governorship candidate, Douye Diri.

The PDP has defeated the APC and LP in Diri's local government in Bayelsa state. Photo credit: Douye Diri

The ruling party in the state floored the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) with 18,465 votes.

While the APC secured 5,349 votes, the Labour Party (LP) got 22 votes, Channels TV reported.

Diri takes early lead in Bayelsa

Legit.ng understands that the Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the final collation of results in Bayelsa state, and the winner of the election will be declared soon.

Interestingly, 16 candidates and political parties contested the governorship election on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The incumbent governor and PDP candidate, Diri, who is seeking re-election, battled with 15 other candidates, including Timipre Sylva of the APC and Udengs Eradiri of the LP.

But as it stands now, Diri is leading in some local governments from the results announced so far.

Breakdown of results from Diri's local government

See the breakdown of the results from Governor Diri's local government below:

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA as at 11:28:

APC - 5,349

LP - 22

PDP - 18,465

Shehu Sani drops hint on candidate "coasting to victory" in Bayelsa

Legit.ng reported earlier that Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, hinted that Governor Douye Diri "was coasting to victory" in the governorship poll.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, November 12, Sani, a PDP chieftain, said:

"Going by the media reports and trickling results, Imo is ‘going’ the brooms way and Diri is coasting to victory."

INEC declares Uzodimma winner of Imo election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

His victory was announced at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, by the returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state.

