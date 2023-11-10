Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - In Bayelsa state, 15 candidates and political parties will be slugging it out with Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, November 11 governorship election.

Gov Diri will slug it out with 15 other candidates including Sylva and Eradiri, in the November 11, 2023 poll.

16 participating candidates and their political parties in Bayelsa election

Diri's major rivals, former governor and the immediate minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Udengmobofa Eradiri of the Labour Party (LP)alongside 13 others will wrestle power tomorrow Saturday to determine the next phase of his political journey.

Less than twenty-four hours before the poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has compiled a list of the 16 major contenders vying for the post of the governorship seat and battling with Diri, to lead the state in the next four years:

The full list compiled by INEC reads thus:

1. Governor: Idikio Warmate Jones (Accord Party)

Deputy governor: Owo Desmond Inodu

2. Governor: Bufumoh Akpoebi Alex (Action Alliance Party)

Deputy Governor: Okoya Ledebi Lilian

3. Governor: Kalango Stanley Davies (African Democratic Congress ADC)

Deputy governor: Obesi Otasome Benjamin

4. Governor: Oguara Nengimonyo (ADP)

Deputy governor: Omonibo Angonimi

5. Governor: Sylva Timipre Marlin (All Progressives Congress)

Deputy governor: Maciver Joshua

6. Governor: Subiri Waibodei Joseph (APGA)

Deputy governor: Lott Kime Thompson

7. Governor: Osharikeni Saturday (APM)

Deputy governor: Ugbenbo Woyindeinyefa

8. Governor: Ogege Kemelayefa Mercy (APP)

Deputy governor: Leigh Robertson Kirk

9. Governor: Ben Victor Magbodo (Boot Party BP)

Deputy governor: Ineinei Ebiowei Major

10. Governor: Eradiri Udengmobofa (Labour Party)

Deputy governor: Nathus Benjamin

11. Governor: Azebi Bestman Ayabeke (New Nigeria Peoples Party)

Deputy governor: Ganagana Ebimowei

12. Governor: Micah Akeems

Deputy governor: Ziprebo Pius Emomotimi

13. Governor: Diri Douye (PDP)

Deputy governor: Ewhrudjakpo Oborawharievwo Lawrence

14. Governor: Ozato Erepadei Erepadei (PRP)

Deputy governor: Okala Azibola

15. Governor: Osuluku Binalayefa (SDP)

Deputy governor: Doibo Ebinabo

16. Governor: Simeon Imomotimi Karioru (ZLP)

Deputy governor: Josiah Famvie

