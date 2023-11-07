The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has added APC's Timipre Sylva's name to the list of Bayelsa gubernatorial election candidates

The commission returned Sylva's name to the list after the Court of Appeal reversed his disqualification

The former Bayelsa state governor and his deputy, Maciver Joshua were added to the list on Monday, November 6

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The name of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva, has been added to the list of candidates contesting the Bayelsa governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) added Sylva’s name to the list on Monday, November 6 in compliance with the Court of Appeal judgement, TheCable reported.

APC’s Sylva returns to the list of Bayelsa guber candidates Photo Credits: Timipre Sylva/INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The appellate court in Abuja had on October 31, reversed the judgement of the federal high court disqualifying Sylva from contesting the election

As reported by Channels TV, INEC has added Sylvia’s name and his deputy, Maciver Joshua to the updated list.

“It may be recalled that the final list of candidates for the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship Election was amended on 16th October 2023 pursuant to the Order of the Federal High Court in Suit No- FHC/AB]/ CS/821/2023 in respect of the nomination of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship Election,”

“The Court of Appeal in a judgement delivered on 31 October 2023 in Appeal No - CA/ABI/CV/1060/2023 set aside the judgement of the lower court cited above.

“By virtue of the provision of Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Commission is bound to enforce the Orders of the Court on the nomination of candidates by political parties in the State.”

Appeal Court gives verdict on Sylva’s qualification status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Appeal Court reversed Sylva's disqualification as the APC candidate in the November 11 Bayelsa State governorship election.

The judge ruled that the Federal High Court, Abuja, lacked the jurisdiction to have heard and determined the case filed by Demesuoyefa Kolomo.

The three-member panel held that having not been an aspirant who participated in APC’s governorship primary, Kolomo lacked the locus standi to approach the court to challenge the nomination of the party’s candidate.

Sylva files 2 applications against his disqualification

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sylva appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court that nullified his candidature in the forthcoming election.

The APC candidate faulted the verdict of Justice Donatus Okorowo and prayed the court to dismiss the ruling of the High Court and uphold his candidature.

In another application, the former minister sought to stay the execution of the ruling until the hearing and determination of his appeal.

Source: Legit.ng