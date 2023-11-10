Imo state, Owerri - Imo state nicknamed the "Eastern Heartland is one of the five south-east states in Nigeria. It has 27 local government areas and is divided into three senatorial zones.

Here are some critical political facts about one of the oldest states in Imo Nigeria.

State creation

Imo State was created in 1976, after the Nigerian Civil War by the late military head of state, Murtala Muhammed.

It was carved out of the defunct East Central State and derived its name from the Imo River.

In 1991, the federal government split off part of the state to create Abia and another part became Ebonyi State in 1996, according to Vanguard.

Seven democratically elected governors

Seven civilian governors have run the affairs of the state since its creation.

Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe – a member of the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) was governor from 1979 to 1983 in the Second Republic

Evan Enwerem of the National Republican Convention (NRC) was the governor from 1992 to 1993 in the Third Republic

Achike Udenwa – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999-2007

Ikedi G. Ohakim won the election under the platform of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) and defected to the PDP. He was governor from 2007 to 2011

Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha became the governor under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform bit later merged to form APC. Okorocha was governor from 2011-2019

Emeka Ihedioha – The PDP governor was in office for less than a year before the Supreme Court sacked him and declared Uzodimma as the winner of the 2019 election. He was in office from May 29, 2019, to January 20, 2020

Hope Uzodinma - the APC candidate became governor after the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Ihedioha.

Nine military governors

Ndubuisi Kanu

Adekunle Lawal

Sunday Ajibade Adenihun

Ike Nwachukwu

Allison Amakoduna Madueke

Amadi Ikwechegh

Anthony E. Oguguo

James N.J. Aneke

Tanko Zubairu

Court sacked a Governor

The Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP on January 20, 2020, and ordered INEC to declare Uzodimma as the winner of the 2019 election.

Off-Cycle governorship election

Imo state is one of the seven states that vote during the off-cycle governorship election.

Come On Saturday, November 11, Imolites will storm their various polling units to vote for their choice of candidate for the next four years.

Also, two Imo governors changed party while in office - Ohakim from PPA to PDP and Okorocha from APGA to PDP.

