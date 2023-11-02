Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has handed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flags over to three governorship candidates of the party ahead of the November elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

Those handed the flags are Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is running for a second term; Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa and Usman Ododo for Kogi state, The Nation newspaper reported on the development on Thursday, November 2.

Photo credit: Abdullaziz Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The event, which was held inside the Banquet Hall of the State House, had the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), and some guests of the candidates.

Legit.ng reports that the off-cylce elections will be held on November 11, in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng