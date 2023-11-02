Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Senate, on Thursday, November 2, passed the N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

The budget was passed after a third reading, according to Channels Television.

Before the passage of the bill, the Senate adopted the report of the harmonised sittings of both red and green chambers on the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill as submitted by the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

As of the time of this report, plenary is ongoing in the upper legislative chamber.

Tinubu didn’t ask for presidential yacht - Ajayi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, said the Nigerian leader did not ask for a presidential yacht.

Ajayi said the request for a yacht in the 2023 supplementary budget is from the Nigerian Navy "and they must have operational reasons for why it is required".

Omokri alleges attempt to undermine Tinubu's govt

Legit.ng also reported that Reno Omokri, the former Special Assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said whoever included the contentious N5.095 billion Presidential Yacht allocation in Nigeria's budget "is likely a fifth columnist".

Omokri alleged that an infiltrator is responsible for the controversial addition, according to him, 'to undermine the Tinubu administration'. He added that "the claim that President Tinubu is unaware of it still makes it wrong".

