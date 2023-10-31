The federal government headed by Bola Tinubu has given approval for the release of N18bn for INEC's conduct of the November off-cycle election

This was announced and confirmed by the minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu on Monday, October 30

According to Bagudu, the electoral umpire will get the fund out of the N2.1 trillion 2023 supplementary budget

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N18bn for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections slated for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Why Tinubu approved N18 billion for November polls, minister speaks

According to the minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu, INEC will get the fund out of the N2.1 trillion (N2,176,791,286,033) 2023 supplementary budget, The Nation reported.

Bagudu made this disclosure on Monday, October 30, at the State House in Abuja, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was held on the same day, Channels TV reported.

“Equally, N18 billion was provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission to support them in the conduct of the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo elections,” he noted.

According to him, the approval of the supplementary budget was to address urgent issues.

