State House, Abuja - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31.

According to The Nation, both men were seen shaking hands upon meeting.

The feuding politicians were said to have exchanged pleasantries with handshakes at the meeting in Asol Rock. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Sir Siminalayi Fubara

The meeting occurred after the Rivers State House of Assembly initiated impeachment procedures against Fubara on Monday, October 30.

As reported by Channels TV online, Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, seemed to be present at the Presidential Villa for a gathering of the Nigeria Police Council, a constitutional entity responsible for supervising the operations and management of the Nigeria Police Force.

President Bola Tinubu heads the Council and includes the governors of all states in the Federation, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector-General of Police.

The most recent meeting of the Nigeria Police Council was held on June 4, 2021, with the then-President, Muhammadu Buhari, presiding over the session.

Meanwhile, details of the meeting between the two politicians feuding had yet to be made available to the media at the time of gathering this report.

Fubara: Tinubu under pressure as calls for Wike’s sack as FCT Minister gain momentum

In another report, President Tinubu has been advised to watch his back and beware of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Ex-deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, gave this advice following the current crisis in Rivers State.

Frank urged President Tinubu to dismiss Wike as Minister before he became a bone of contention for his administration.

