FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is gearing up for another election in a couple of months, and all eyes are on them to deliver a credible election as Nigeria's democracy lies in their hands.

INEC has been a victim of numerous backlash for conducting the 2023 general election, which many have described as a flop or, most preferably, a scam or for affirmation of a waste of resources and time.

There will be off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States on Saturday, November 11. Photo Credit: @YIAGA

On Friday, July 28, in Abuja, Africa's electoral observer group, YIAGA Africa, released its final post-election report of the 2023 general elections.

The report obtained by Legit.ng was jointly signed by YIAGA Africa's board chair, Dr Hussaini Abdu and executive director, Samson Itodo.

As contained in the first paragraph of the post-election report, YIAGA Africa described the 2023 polls as "one of the most meticulously planned since 1999."

The report highlighted ambiguities, complexities and inadequacies of the electoral legal framework.

It also highlighted the need to protect voters' rights, inclusivity, safeguard electoral technologies, quality political engagement and candidate selection.

INEC's readiness for off-cycle polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi

Meanwhile, another off-cycle election is approaching as INEC will conduct the gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

Knowing that INEC had a bad outing in the 2023 general election adopting a digitalised election, the electoral body would be seeking redemption with the three off-cycle polls slated for Saturday, November 11.

When asked about the readiness of Nigeria to adopt a digitalised election after INEC's failed outing at the general election, YIAGA Africa's board chairman, Dr Hussaini Abdu, exclusively told Legit.ng that no digital platform is perfect.

He said:

"If you check round the world, there are still a very few countries that are actually doing digitalised election."

"Even the most advanced democracy don't do it. What could have informed that? That's the question we should be asking", Dr Abdu said rhetorically.

He noted that Nigeria needs to find the right element of a digital election that suits the system and makes it easier for electorates.

Dr Abdu said digital platforms are uncontrollable and complex.

He said:

"As much as we try to secure it, it's not a platform an institution or an individual can control.

"You can cry about INEC manipulation if you wish but a citizen can also manipulate it in another way."

He noted that only proper assessment of a more veritable platform could help solve the digitalisation problems in Nigeria's electoral system.

