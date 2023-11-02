Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the manifestation of President Bola Tinubu's renewed hope agenda

This is due to the untold hardship in the land occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal that has affected every sector of the nation's economy

However, a chieftain of the ruling APC has urged the president to not allow top government officials to loot the palliative that is meant for the "Nigerian masses"

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avoid making the mistakes of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Palliative: APC chieftain tells Tinubu not to report Buhari's mistake

On May 29 and October 1, 2023, President Tinubu announced at least nine palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The subsidy removal as announced by Tinubu while delivering his inaugural address on Monday, May 29 has increased economic hardship for Nigerians.

Findings showed that the palliatives announced by the government are to support sectors like agriculture, transportation, households, workers, and lawmakers’ welfare.

Going by the distribution, sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and business will get N500 billion while workers and selected households receive N35,000 and N25,000, respectively, for a period.

However, there are concerns that these palliatives might not have a significant impact following criticisms that trailed a similar policy by the Buhari administration.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, the convener of the All Progressives Congress, APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, urged Tinubu to ensure proper distribution of the proposed palliative meant to cushion the harsh effect of the subsidy removal on the people.

He said:

"The federal government should not make the mistake of the immediate past administration where palliatives where looted by government officials, where the right people whose life should be cushioned did not see any kobo."

Who should get the palliative? APC chieftain reveals

Speaking further on Nigerians who deserve palliative in this harsh critical time, Mr Okoye noted that the right measures should be put in place to ensure palliative gets to the hopeless Nigerians.

While urging Tinubu to change the narrative in his system and style of governance, Mr Okoye disclosed that:

"Right Measures should be put in place to ensure that these palliatives get to the right people, the downtrodden in the society whose lives are so miserable and hopeless.

"Nigerians are suffering and we cannot continue doing the same thing everyday and expect positive results."

