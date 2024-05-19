A Nigerian lady has shared her pain online after finding out that she was scammed by a plumber who came to her house

The plumber was asked to fix her kitchen sink and he claimed that the price for getting new pipes was N12,000

After the work was done, she decided to investigate the price only to find out that it was sold for only N4,500

A Nigerian lady was shocked to the bones after uncovering the deceitful act of a plumber who came to her house.

The lady had invited the plumber to fix her kitchen sink and after he left, she discovered that she was scammed.

Dubious plumber adds extra N7,500 to price

Mz_Tosyn on the X app narrated that her kitchen sink developed a fault and she had to employ the service of a plumber to work on it.

The plumber came and after checking the sink, he claimed that he would need to buy pipes that cost N12,000 at the market.

However, after the job was concluded, Tosyn had a feeling that she was cheated so she decided to investigate the price.

Upon investigation, she discovered that the pipes were sold for N4,500 and not the N12,000 she was charged.

She narrated on X:

"A plumber came to fix my kitchen sink yesterday and he told me the pipes is #12,000, after everything I went to the kitchen and I saw the pipes and I started doubting the price, fast forward to this morning when I went out I branched at a plumbing store to price it. Guess how much I saw it #4500 my head has been spinning since because how can you add a whole #7,500 to it? Omo."

Reactions as lady laments over dubious plumber

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to her unfortunate experience.

Seun Osewa said:

"Name him & shame him. That's the only thing they fear. Report him to the person who recommended him."

Ayo Oyalowo reacted:

"Artisans are generally dishonest and wicked. No matter how you do it, they go out of their way to cheat you. I have made my peace with that. May I always be able to afford it. Many things I have seen them do to me, if I think back on it, it will make me sad, so I just unlook."

Nana Hawwah said:

"My brother found out that his plumber added 50 extra pieces to the pipes he needs on his site, ofcourse he found out after he already paid him!"

Abiodun Bello reacted:

"Don't ever allow any technician to get the parts for you. Get quotation from them and go to the market yourself. Their normal way is to extort your through the prices of items they intend to buy."

Kaycee added:

"I see people here claiming to be saints here, saying artisans are wicked. I am a fashion designer I don't sell to clients the actual amount of the fabric and I have my reasons for that. If the fabric sells for 5k/yard, I sell 6k to my client."

