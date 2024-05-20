Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, made it to the frontlines of blogs after a video saw him firing intense prayers on his son’s reported land

The elderly man was spotted donning a white garment amid other men in similar attire as they went round in circular motions to communicate with their creator

Mr Joseph appeared eaten up by the ritual he was doing in the viral video, igniting tonnes of reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, trended online following a video showing him in an intense spiritual state over his late son’s property.

The video that caused a buzz online showed the elderly man donning a white flowing garment in the company of others in similar attire.

Mohbad’s converges church members on son's reported land. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

One was spotted with a bell as they rang it during their prayer session to their creator.

Recall that there has been a series of controversies surrounding the death of the ex-Marlian signee, from family members and outsiders coercing his widow to conduct a DNA for their son Liam Aloba and his recently failed pathology result.

Mr Joseph, who was recently accused by the deceased’s manager of requesting Mohad’s Youtube password, immediately confirmed death was seen hauling heavenly brimstones on sons’ reported landed property.

And what made it interesting was that he was kind enough to video moments for online consumption.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Mohbad’s dad praying

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lizzy_bee_blog:

"Mumu God can not be mocked. Until you purge yourself from Háťé and greed towards Liam and Wunmi. God will never answer your prayers."

triplehoney3:

"his priority is this land not justice."

mohbad_the_legend:

"Be not deceived. For our God is not mocked. I’m sure you skipped that part in the Bible… I say make I remind you pastor Jossy."

witchofeastwiiick:

"This is the land he forcefully stole from Mama Mohbad. Moh bought that land so he could build a house for his Mum. Jossy forcefully took it like he does with them in that family. Well, DNA will break that entitlement mentality. Ole."

forever.cyliamohbad:

"Oloriburuku whatever the grass grass things you were spraying around his Land it will not work in Jesus Christ mighty name!"

ahayomiposi;

"So dey fit pray like dis?,Y he no do all dis wen d boy dey alive?"

Mohbad’s dad jumps on ‘Gift Gift’ trend on TikTok

Joseph Aloba, the dad of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was spotted on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok.

Amid the controversies that have continued to trail Mohbad's death, the singer's father was spotted on TikTok live entertaining his audience with songs.

In a clip, Joseph disclosed that the deceased singer learned carpentry and how to sing from him. He added that he sings to remember his late son.

Source: Legit.ng