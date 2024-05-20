Bureau De Change (BDC) operators are looking to introduce a new digital currency market to trade forex

They believe the new digital market will help improve the performance of the naira in the foreign exchange market

The BDC hopes this new currency will serve as an alternative to the strong appetite of Nigerians for digital currency

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has announced plans to introduce a digital currency market model named 'Koletyomoni'.

ABCON president, Aminu Gwadabe, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists after a visit to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

ABCON wants to digitalise dollar Street dollar Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

He was at SEC to congratulate Dr Timi Agama, the newly appointed director general of the commission.

ABCON plans new digital currency

According to Gwadabe, ABCON needs the support of the SEC to achieve its objective with the digital platform to buy and sell forex.

He noted that the association has invested in the requisite technology to ensure the continued existence of the business and preserve the integrity of the subsector.

Punch reports that he called for support from the SEC, noting that the future of BDC business is a digital currency.

His words:

"There were millions of Nigerians dealing in digital currency and the number is rising by about nine per cent with a huge market of $9bn annually and there are thousands of multichannel virtual currency forex platforms.”

In response, the SEC DG said:

“I understand that ABCON is desirous of setting up a digital market platform with the intention to be part of the emerging digital currency ecosystem in Nigeria.

We at the SEC are open to helping the sector grow for the love of the country therefore there will be meetings with the relevant departments of the SEC to detail methods and strategies that will strengthen the Naira through necessary innovative ideas as shared by ABCON.”

The SEC's director-general emphasised the implementation of new regulations to support intellectuals' growth of local digital platforms.

Consequently, the SEC will collaborate with ABCON to accomplish these goals.

Agama also recommended expediting the completion of ABCON's digital market model, Koletyomoni, and promptly submitting it to the SEC technical team for examination and timely evaluation.

FG addresses naira to dollar exchange rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ben Akabueze, the director-general of the federation's budget office, said the naira would strengthen in value in the foreign exchange market in 2024.

Akabueze said this would be possible as the country expects an increase in dollar supply.

He noted that the Tinubu-led government expects the reforms to start yielding results in 2024, which is why it maintains a positive stance on the exchange rate.

