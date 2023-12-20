Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC ) has declared a free train ride from Thursday, December 21 on all its passenger services.

This followed the directive of President Bola Tinubu who also approved a 50 per cent reduction in interstate bus fares to enable the people to travel for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The NRC in a statement said following the President’s directive, it would commence free train service on its entire passengers’ services from Thursday, December 21, 2023 to Thursday January 4, 2024, both days inclusive.

The statement added, “Passengers are advised to obtain their free tickets via the online e-ticketing platforms only. Tickets will not be issued at any of the corporation’s train stations. Please note that no commuter will be allowed to board the train without a ticket.

“We enjoin commuters to be orderly, obey security personnel and the laid down boarding instructions of the NRC and those of its officials while at the station and on board the trains. We wish all our esteemed customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.”

Tinubu announces palliatives for travelers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced a 50 per cent slash for inter-state travelers during Christmas and New Year.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a tweet on Wednesday, December 20.

According to the presidency, the federal government has said that train travelers will pay nothing during the period.

Naira scarcity: NLC threatens Tinubu, CBN with mass protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the CBN have been threatened with another protest by the NLC national president, Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero, in a statement, said a massive public protest is imminent if Tinubu and the CBN fail to address the growing naira scarcity menace currently hunting the country.

The NLC president said Nigerians should not be subjected to experiencing naira scarcity again as they did earlier this year.

Source: Legit.ng