FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award to federal civil servants, under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure.

According to The Punch, some civil servants confirmed that they started receiving credit alerts on Tuesday, October 31.

A civil servant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“Yes, I did receive it. I saw the alert about 15 minutes ago. I think it is for September because the alert indicated September.”

Another civil servant said:

” Yes, I have seen mine too but we are expecting to see another alert because the President said it would start from September so maybe another one will come which will read October.”

Tinubu approves N35,000 wage award for civil servants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu gave approval for the payment of N35,000 wage awarded to civil servants under his administration.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, (NSIWC), confirmed the development and said implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be funded from the treasury.

Ekpo Nta, the chairman/chief executive officer of NSIWC, disclosed that this only applies to treasury-funded offices while non-treasury-funded Tinubu's government agencies are to implement the same from their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) or statutory allocations.

Tinubu declares N25,000 additional pay for low-grade workers

In another development, President Bola Tinubu announced that for the next six months, there would be additional pay of N25,000 per month for an average low-grade worker.

In his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, October 1, the president said that as part of the programme of events to mark Nigeria's 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

N35,000 wage award: Organised labour gives fresh ultimatum to 36 governors

The 36 governors in the country were issued a two-week ultimatum by organised labour to begin negotiations with its members on the N35,000 wage award for workers in their state.

The labour is asking the states to negotiate with their workers in line with the memorandum of understanding between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the federal government.

