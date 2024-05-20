After living in the UK for five years, a lady said her three children have now received their British passports

The Nigerian lady shared a video on Tiktok showing how they celebrated the achievement after they got the passports

In the short video, they danced in their house and rejoiced because of their new status as British citizens

A Nigerian lady is happy that her three children are now British citizens.

The lady shared a video showing how she and her children danced and rejoiced after the British passports reached their hands.

The woman and her children danced in joy. Photo credit: TikTok/@melissa.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip posted by Melissa, the lady said they lived in the UK for five years before becoming citizens of the country.

She and her children were so excited as they held the passports and showed them off to her followers.

Her husband also joined the celebration as they clinged cups of wine to show how happy they were.

She captioned the video:

"Receiving our British passports after 5 years."

After she posted the video, a lot of her followers rushed to send her congratulatory messages, with some saying they desire British passport as well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady and her children become British citizens

@MumChannah said:

"Congratulations, this is me and my family in the next few years."

@Your Gift Girlie commented:

"I tap into this very soon."

@GRACE said:

"Congratulations, we are next in line."

@Onyhekaliving said:

"Congratulations to you and yours dear."

@joyjoy commented:

"Congratulations. I tap into this very soon. Amen."

