Ayra Starr has received massive love from gay community as she touched down in Brazil for her performance

In a video sighted online, the singer was welcomed by the community with great joy and placards showing how much they love her

In one of the videos, she was with a member of the community who was showing her something on his phone

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, was specially welcomed in Brazil by the gay community over there.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was part of the music artistes to headline the C6 Fest in Sau Paulo. She had an electrifying stage show that many were happy about.

Some had placards in their hands saying, “We love Sabigay”, while some had the inscription,” We love you Ayra Starr”.

Fans show love to Ayra Starr in Brazil. Photo credit @ayrastarr

Fans take pictures with Ayra Starr

In the viral clip, some members of the group followed her just to take pictures with the Grammy Award nominee.

One of the guys was showing her something on his phone. The singer looked amazed after seeing what was on the gadget.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Ayra Starr's welcome in Brazil. Here are some of the comment below:

@iamblackrosie05:

"Sabigay no dey too like tok."

@shegs16:

"Nobody well anywhere everybody just dey ment."

@theeempresslopestouch:

"Very loud and bold community! But you are shy about your conviction! Or your business."

@the_duke_of_grenada_:

"orishisirisishi ! Afi Sabigays."

@jvgovib3s:

"Which one be Sabigay again. Orisirisi.'

@_ollubunmi:

"Sabi what?"

@ms_amas:

"Sabi wetin."

@kingjexcel_:

"These guys go straight soon."

@choxdd_:

"We need to check on Sabinus.'

Rihanna shows Ayra Starr love

Legit.ng had reported that Ayra Starr had met Rihanna for the first time, and they interacted so well.

In the clip which went viral, the mother of two asked the Rush crooner to call her after asking if she had a verse of her.

The lovely video of their meeting warmed the hearts of fans, and they reacted to the comments section

