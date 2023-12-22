The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 50 percent reduction in the prices of interstate transportation fares

Obi reacting to the development on Friday, December 22, said on X that the move from the Tinubu-led federal government to help the masses is a step in the right direction

Obi, however, said that the major concern is about such emergency measures is what happens afterwards

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 election, has reacted to the 50 percent slash in the price of interstate transport fare for Nigerians travelling during the 2023 Christmas.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, December 20, approved a 50% rebate for inter-state travels and 100% for train travels for Nigerians wishing to embark on travels to other parts of the country for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Peter Obi lauds Tinubu's 50% transport fare slash. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi raises concerns over fare slash

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, December 22, the former Anambra state governor applauded the move by the federal government as the first-time intervention of the government, intended to help the masses, a step in the right direction. But he has his reservations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Obi's statement partly reads:

"If fully implemented, as reported, I consider this first-time intervention of the government, intended to help the masses, a step in the right direction.

"I have taken time to inquire into the implementation mechanics across different cities but I have been disappointed.

"Today, I sent out contacts who consulted widely with the transporters in major parks across the country: in Abuja they carried out on-the-spot investigation in Jabi/Utako areas; in Lagos they visited major parks like Jibowu, Festac, Mile 12, Ajah, and Mazamaza and none of the transporters in these parks was aware of this 50% discount.

"There are obvious questions on the integrity of this intervention effort.

"Compassion on the part of government is a good thing, but it should not be an avenue for exploiting the weak structures of government to encourage less than transparent policy implementation."

FG accused of plotting to silence Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi leveled an allegation against the federal government.

Speaking on a Twitter space interaction, Parallel Facts, Obi disclosed that he was being threatened for openly criticising the current government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi speaks on Tinubu, Shettima's foreign trips

Meanwhile, Obi condemned the N15.961 billion reportedly budgeted for the aides of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Obi said if the aides of the President and vice president are spending this much, one could envisage that Tinubu and Shettima would spend double the amount.

Claim Obi visited Tinubu false

Legit.ng also noted a fact-check which uncovered that a photo which showed Messrs Obi and Tinubu together was fake.

No meeting occurred between the duo.

Source: Legit.ng