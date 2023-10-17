FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer for 15 million households.

The event occurred at the Press Gallery of the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday, October 17, Channels TV reported.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume represented the President at the event, which coincided with World Poverty Eradication Day.

Tinubu announced the cash transfer programme during his maiden Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians on October 1, 2023.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication, Betta Edu, said the 15 million households represents 62 million Nigerians.

According to Edu, N25,000 would be transferred to the beneficiaries on a monthly basis for three months.

The minister added that another scheme code-named ‘Iya Loja Funds’ would be launched to provide soft loans of N50,000 to support petty traders.

