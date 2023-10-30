Elder statesman, and leader of the Ijaw Nation, Edwin Clark has reacted to the crack between Nyesom Wike and his successor

While the Rivers State Assembly has commenced moves to impeach Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Clark urged Bola Tinubu to call Wike to order

According to him, if the right thing is not done, the present situation will degenerate into a political crisis in Rivers

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wade into the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State and do the needful.

President Tinubu has been urged to caution Wike over his feud with his successor, Fubara. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The elder statesman urged President Tinubu to caution the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, The Nation reported.

The call follows the impeachment notice served on the governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubura by members of the state House of Assembly.

Wike was accused of plotting to use the House to impeach Governor Fubara, however, twenty-four out of the 32 members of the state Assembly signed the impeachment notice on Monday, October 30, The Cable reported.

Reacting to the troubling situation in Rivers state, Clark said the president should caution Wike and the security agencies in order to avert any untold crisis in the state.

He said:

“I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers State in the last 24 hours. I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Siminalaye Fubara, who has spent only about 5 months in office.

“President Tinubu must act fast and avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers State in the interest of his administration, the nation’s democracy, and the Country at large. A word is enough for the wise.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the plot to impeach Governor Fubara thickened.

But Fubara insisted he had not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Fubara, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fresh crisis engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment process against the state Governor Fubara.

The state lawmakers on Monday, October 30, removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

Legit.ng also reported that an explosion rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night, October 29.

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara.

