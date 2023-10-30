The Nigeria Police Force said it was aware of the security situation in Rivers state following the pandemonium at the State House of Assembly Complex

The police said the situation is been addressed and an investigation has commenced to uncover the circumstances

According to the police, the Rivers command will take immediate action against those responsible

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the security situation that played out at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, Port Harcourt on Monday, October 30.

The police said the force is aware of the situation and is actively addressing the matter.

This was disclosed in a post via its Instagram page, @Nigeriapoliceforce, on Monday, October 30.

According to the statement, the police promised to embark on an investigation to surrounding the circumstances and take immediate action.

“We're aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. The Rivers State Police Command is actively addressing the matter. We've launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and will take immediate action against those responsible. Stay tuned for further updates. Your safety remains our priority.”

