BREAKING: Lawmakers Elect New Speaker in Rivers State, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the embattled state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have elected a new speaker, Ehie Edison.
Edison emerges 'Speaker' Rivers Assembly
Edison, who was earlier suspended as the majority leader of the House by the anti-Fubara lawmakers, was elected the speaker after a sitting held in Government House, The Nation reported on Monday, October 30.
The Punch reported that 26 members of the House sat and elected Edison Speaker.
Reacting to the development, Governor Fubara wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:
"Congratulations Mr. Speaker."
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng