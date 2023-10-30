The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to the impeachment plot emanating from the state's House of Assembly

Fubara insisted and maintained that he had not done anything wrong for him to be removed unjustly

This is coming a few hours after the House Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly Hon Edison Ehie was removed from his position as the Leader of the House

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has insisted he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The governor while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex on Monday, October 30, said:

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment.”

Fubara, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time, Channels TV reported.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.

Tear gas fired at Rivers Assembly over planned impeachment of Gov Fubara

Legit.ng reported earlier that a fresh crisis has engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to Channels Television, the state lawmakers on Monday, October 30, removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

Sacked Ehie, Daily Trust reported, is a strong supporter of Governor Fubara. He was said to have frustrated the initial attempt to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Explosion at Rivers House of Assembly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an explosion rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night, October 29.

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara.

It was gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25 pm, causing a fire in the building.

Wike's alleged plot to remove Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been accused of plotting to use the Rivers State Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara.

There have been speculations of political acrimony between Wike and Fubara recently over the control of Rivers state.

Commenting on the situation, Abdul Rasheeth, a media aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, revealed that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, have been feuding over the past week.

