Speculations are spreading about a political rift between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, has been accused of conspiring with the state parliament to impeach the incumbent

It was gathered that the crisis between both men almost led to the resignation of Governor Fubara

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has been accused of plotting to use the Rivers State Assembly to impeach the incumbent governor, Sim Fubara.

There have been speculations of political acrimony between Wike and Fubara recently over the control of Rivers State.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has been accused of plotting schemes to impeach Governor Sim Fubara. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Beaming more light on this speculation, Abdul Rasheeth, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, revealed that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, have been in a heated feud over the past week.

In a short post via his X handle, Rasheeth wrote:

"Fight started between Wike and his Governor Sim Fubara. According to a source Wike want to use the House of Assembly to impeach Gov. Fubara for his selfish reasons.

Sim Fubara has been enduring the excesses of Nyesom Wike but cannot take it any longer."

How Gov Fubara almost resigned

He recounted how Governor Fubara almost resigned from the governorship seat due to the gravity of his feud with Wike.

Rasheeth wrote:

"As a matter of fact, Sim Fubara almost resigned as Governor but because the deputy is loyal to Felix Obuah, the former state chairman of PDP, he was asked to sheathe his sword.

"But the confusion in the state House of Assembly today against tomorrow's plenary is to actually remove the leader of the house, Ehie Edison who has refused the idea of impeaching Sim Fubara.

"So the game of thrones tomorrow is to hand twist the members loyal to wike from doing their bidding.

"The battle for control of Rivers state is on."

Pandemonium in Rivers as armed men take over parliament after explosion

Meanwhile, another report has confirmed that the Rivers State House of Assembly complex was attacked with explosives and was invaded by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident transpired late at night on Sunday, October 29, causing a stir around the state assembly complex.

A police source who confirmed the explosion alleged that the incident had a political undertone, as it was gathered that some lawmakers were plotting to impeach the state governor.

