Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A fresh crisis has engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to Channels Television, the state lawmakers on Monday, October 30, removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

Rivers Assembly leader's removal causes commotion

Sacked Ehie, Daily Trust reported, is a strong supporter of Governor Fubara. He was said to have frustrated the initial attempt to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Announcing the removal of the majority leader at the Assembly sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, the speaker, Martins Amaehwule, said he was removed for not attending the assembly sitting.

Meanwhile, the governor stormed the Assembly Complex while House members fled for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.

A protest is also ongoing outside the Complex as of the time of this report.

Explosion at Rivers House of Assembly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an explosion rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night, October 29.

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara.

It was gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25 pm, causing a fire in the building.

Wike's alleged plot to remove Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that the Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been accused of plotting to use the Rivers State Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara.

There have been speculations of political acrimony between Wike and Fubara recently over the control of Rivers state.

Commenting on the situation, Abdul Rasheeth, a media aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, revealed that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, have been feuding over the past week.

