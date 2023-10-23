FCT, Abuja - The legal battle to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continued on Monday, October 23.

The battle shifted to the Supreme Court as the apex court listed the election petition appeal filed by former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February presidential poll for hearing.

Tinubu's allies stormed the Supreme Court as the hearing of appeals against the president's victory begins. Photo credits: Nuhu Ribadu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila

The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of Nigeria's legal disputes, thus the cases brought by the opposition parties against the governing party will be settled there.

In court on Monday were some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Check out President Tinubu's allies in attendance at the Supreme Court hearing below:

1) Nuhu Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) was in attendance.

Ribadu, who ran unsuccessfully for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2011, had also attended the presidential tribunal's judgement in September.

He is a former chairman of the Petroleum Special Revenue Task Force and the erstwhile boss of Nigeria's anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Pictures seen by Legit.ng showed Ribadu bantering with some senior lawyers inside the courtroom.

2) Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila is a longtime loyalist of President Tinubu and is the president's current Chief of Staff.

Like Ribadu, the former house of representatives speaker was among those who attended the tribunal's final sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja. He did not miss Monday's sitting at the Supreme Court too.

3) Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC was also in court. Currently, many consider the immediate past governor of Kano state as a staunch supporter of the President.

President Tinubu is also believed to cherish him especially as the northwest zone where he comes from is crucial for the APC.

Ganduje succeeded Abdullahi Adamu who resigned in July.

4) Ajibola Bashiru

Bashiru, the APC national secretary, Ajibola Bashiru was present at the Supreme Court for Monday's proceeding.

Bashiru served as the senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District from 2019 to 2023. He was a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Osun state, and served as commissioner in the ministry of regional integration and special duties from August 2010 to November 2014.

