PSC, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, announced arrangements for the recruitment examination for Police Constables scheduled across all states and the FCT

The commission confirmed that only shortlisted candidates who passed earlier screenings were qualified to sit for the examination scheduled between 28 and 30 April 2026

PSC warned applicants against fraud and reiterated that the recruitment exercise remained free of charge, stressing that defaulters would face prosecution

FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has announced new arrangements for candidates seeking enlistment into the force as Police Constables under the General Duty and Specialist cadres.

The commission confirmed that the written examination for shortlisted applicants will take place between 28 and 30 April 2026 across designated centres nationwide, including all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Police Recruitment: PSC Releases Information on Next Step for Applicants, Link Emerges

Source: Twitter

Only shortlisted candidates to participate

According to the PSC, only applicants who successfully passed the earlier physical and credential screening exercise are eligible for the examination.

Candidates have been directed to access the recruitment portal from 24 April 2026 to print their Examination Invitation Card, which contains essential details such as venue, date and time.

Applicants are expected to log on to http://npfapplication.psc.gov.ng to retrieve their examination information.

Required documents and examination guidelines

The commission stated that candidates must come to the examination centres with specific items, including a pen, their National Identification Number (NIN) slip issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) with a clear photograph, and a printed examination invitation card.

Candidates are also required to adhere strictly to the prescribed dress code of white shorts, white T-shirt and white canvas shoes.

PSC warns against fraud and illegal charges

The Police Service Commission reiterated that the entire recruitment process remains free of charge and cautioned applicants against fraudsters and job racketeering schemes.

It warned that anyone found engaging in extortion or impersonation would face prosecution.

“The recruitment process is entirely free of charge,” the PSC stated, urging applicants to avoid any form of financial inducement or scam-related activities.

Force reiterates commitment to transparent recruitment

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, noted that the exercise is part of efforts to ensure a transparent and merit-based recruitment process into the Nigeria Police Force.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the PSC and NPF to uphold fairness and integrity throughout the selection exercise.

Source: Legit.ng