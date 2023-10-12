A top supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Igbokwe, has offered a piece of advice to the two opposition candidates contesting the outcome of the last presidential election

Legit.ng reports that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are at the Supreme Court of Nigeria seeking to unseat President Tinubu

But Igbokwe has posited that rather than doing everything legally possible to dislodge President Tinubu from power, Messrs Atiku and Obi should start campaigning for the next two general elections

Ikeja, Lagos state - Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, October 12, counselled Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to “start preparing for 2031".

Legit.ng reports that with Igbokwe’s comment, he implies that President Bola Tinubu will occupy the seat at the Aso Villa for a complete eight-year twin tenure.

Igbokwe suggests Atiku and Obi’s attempt to dislodge President Tinubu will be futile. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

'Focus on 2031': Igbokwe to Atiku, Obi

The APC stalwart said Atiku and Obi, the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively, “have eight years to tell Nigerians who you are".

Among others, Igbokwe asked the two leading opposition figures to promote their antecedents and pedigree.

The pioneer General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) wrote on his known Facebook page:

“Here is my honest advice to those who lost the 2023 Presidential Elections in Nigeria: Go and start preparing for 2031.

“You have 8 yrs to tell Nigerians who you are: your antecedents, your credentials, pedigree, track records and your achievements.”

