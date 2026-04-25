Ganduje’s Daughter Announces Plan for People with Sensory Impairment

Let's Talk Humanity has planned a national resource centre for Nigerians with sensory impairments

The foundation, founded by ex-Kano governor Ganduje's daughter said it has over 10 years helped over 1,000 students at Tudun Maliki Special School annually

At the event, Ganduje said many physically challenged people have been neglected and forced into street begging due to limited opportunities

Abuja, FCT - Let's Talk Humanity, a non-profit focused on disability inclusion, said on Friday, April 24, it plans to establish a national resource centre for Nigerians living with sensory impairments, following what it described as a decade-long intervention in special needs education in Kano state.

The organisation’s founder, Fatima Ganduje Abiola-Ajumobi, said the proposed centre would provide access to global knowledge, assistive technology and specialised resources for people who are blind or deaf across Nigeria.

Fatima Ganduje Abiola-Ajumobi unveils plan for a national centre for blind and deaf Nigerians after 10 years of impact in Kano. Photo credit: LTH

Source: UGC

Fatima, daughter of former Kano governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, spoke in Abuja during the premiere of a documentary highlighting the work of the organisation since its launch in 2015.

Fatima Ganduje shares details of foundation's projects

Fatima said the group has spent the last 10 years supporting students at Tudun Maliki Special School in Kano through the donation of technological devices aimed at improving learning outcomes for blind and deaf students.

According to her, the intervention has reached more than 1,000 students annually at the school, which caters to pupils from primary to senior secondary levels.

“Over the last 10 years, we have continued to train students and teachers, and the impact has continued to grow,” she said.

She added that beyond education, the organisation has also introduced entrepreneurship support to help beneficiaries become financially independent.

“To be educated is to be productive, and to be productive means having financial stability,” she said.

Fatima said the next phase of the organisation’s work would be the creation of a national centre that could connect Nigerians with disabilities to international best practices in special needs education.

“Our projection is to build a National Resource Centre for those with sensory impairment and tap into international knowledge and resources available in more advanced countries,” she said.

Documentary reflects decade of impact

Reflecting on the organisation’s journey, Fatima said seeing former students, teachers and supporters at the documentary screening reminded her of its early beginnings.

“Ten years ago, you trusted me with something very important — the future of your education and the possibility of change through technology,” she said.

She called on governments, development partners and private organisations to support the initiative in expanding its reach across the country.

Minister pushes for accessibility by design

Also speaking, Bernard M. Doro, the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, said inclusion of people living with disabilities should be considered from the planning stage of technological development.

He said accessibility should be built into products and systems from the outset rather than introduced as an afterthought.

“Inclusion is not optional, it is an obligation,” the minister said.

“We must move towards a future where accessibility is built by design. Technology should empower people to navigate the world independently.”

The event drew disability education experts, government officials, teachers, alumni and students from Tudun Maliki Special School, with school vice principal Ibrahim Abdukabir delivering a keynote address on the organisation’s impact.

Ganduje urges northern governors to support initiative

Speaking at the event, Ganduje praised the project and urged state governments, particularly in northern Nigeria, to adopt similar initiatives for people living with disabilities.

He said many physically challenged people in the region had been neglected and forced into street begging due to limited opportunities.

“They can grow to become employers of labour and excel in different fields if given the right support,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng