Olakunle Churchill and his new wife Rosy Meurer made the frontline of blogs as rumours about their marriage surfaced online

The businessman had earlier shared a video of his first daughter and Tonto Dikeh’s son at a picnic retreat

Not stopping there, he came forward to speak on who he would pick in difficult family situations

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has stirred speculation about his marriage to actress Rosy Meurer after a cryptic post on Instagram.

Churchill, who was previously married to Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh, expressed joy over the bond between his first daughter and his son, King Andre, whom he shares with Dikeh.

Tonto Dikeh’s ex Olakunle Churchill drops cryptic post amid divorce whispers. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

He revealed that although distance once kept him apart from King Andre, their connection was smooth when they finally reunited.

“Watching my children love each other the way they do reaches a part of me I can’t fully explain. It brings me a kind of peace that doesn’t need validation,” he wrote.

He added that despite life’s challenges, he would always choose his children above anything else.

The businessman continued: “At the end of the day, I will always choose my children. Every single time. Without hesitation. What they have is something no one can manufacture, and no one can take away. And I am proud. More than words can express.”

This emotional post comes amid swirling rumours that his second wife, Rosy Meurer, has filed for divorce. According to reports, the filing allegedly took place on April 20, 2026.

A quick look at their Instagram accounts revealed that the couple, who married in 2022, recently unfollowed each other, further fueling speculation of a marital rift.

Not stopping there, Churchill shared another message on his Instagram story and stated his stance on being a good father:

“As a father, if I’m ever in a place where I have to pick between my kids or anyone/anything else… I’M PICKING MY KIDS. Period!!!”

While neither Churchill nor Meurer has officially confirmed the divorce rumours, his cryptic posts have left fans guessing online.

Watch the video post of his kids below:

See his post below:

Olakunle Churchill's post raises eyebrows

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kdessy_collection said:

"Yul edochie picked breast o 😢."

maame_efua_xx_

"Yul Edochie picked home appliances and left his God given family."

alexis_tlex said:

"Rose has given him condition 😂😂😂😂😂 and he choose his son 😂😂😂😂😂."

deepcoremelanin

"This one better. At least he chose them. My papa nor choose me."

2nd_streetboutique said:

"Rosy didn't manage this well o! You don't ask a man with children from other women to choose btw you or the kids. He will definitely let you go, once you marry a man with children this should be expected. It's not gonna be easy but you have have to embrace the reality."

owuokadevine

"And yul Edochie pick breast cancer milk over his kids.."

zarawomancollections

"Your children should be your priority nah."

temsjaja said:

"El roi you do this one o 😂😂😂😂😂😂😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁El roi again and again."

mummy_beri said:

"Same with anybody, not just him na. What’s the issue with that??"

asyuouwere said:

"Is that why they unfollowed each other ? So Rosy can’t take what she dished out?"

tobialli said:

"She call me brother I call sister too 😂😂😂 everywhere go first blurrr 😂😂."

Rosy Meurer and Churchill divorce rumours intensify after cryptic statement. Credit: @olakunlechurchill, @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Few months back, Legit.ng reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng