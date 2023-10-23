The court has decided to adjourn the appeals challenging Bola Tinubu's presidential election victory

The Supreme Court on Monday, October 23, thrashed out APM's suit seeking to nullify President Tinubu's election on grounds that it lacked substance

However, the APC, INEC, Ibrahim Massari, and Tinubu’s counsels did not object to the recent court's decision

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has adjourned the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

The court has adjourned the hearing of Atiku, Peter Obi's case against Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election but Atiku and Obi rejected the result and headed for the court.

The duo challenged the election result alongside the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) but the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) struck out their appeals.

The trio filed appeals at the Supreme Court, which heard the matter on Monday, October 23.

However, Chukwuma Umeh, APM counsel, applied to withdraw the suit after the apex court failed to grant its request to void Tinubu’s election.

The party had claimed that the placeholder nominated by the president, Ibrahim Masari, was not replaced within the 14 days stipulated by Section 33 of the Electoral Act, but the highest court dismissed their appeal, The Punch reported.

However, the PDP and LP continued with their cases.

The seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro adjourned the matter after the arguments of the lawyers of the respective parties, Daily Trust reported.

“This appeal is reserved for judgement until a date to be communicated to parties,” Justice Okoro held.

Supreme Court faults Chicago State University's letters on Tinubu’s certificate

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had earlier maintained that there were conflicting letters from the Chicago State University (CSU) on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's certificate.

Justice John Okoro, chairman of the 7-member panel hearing the application of Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), filed against the victory of Tinubu, made this statement on Monday, October 23.

At the hearing, Justice Okoro said criminal matters must be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

