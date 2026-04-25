A lady showered praise on Tumi, the estranged partner of former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith

Amid the couple's row on Instagram over alleged cheating and betrayal, the lady claimed that Tumi maintained a carefree energy

She posted a video of Tumi dancing with abandon and expressed admiration for her positive spirit in the face of challenges

An online user took to her official page to commend Tumi, the 'estranged' partner of ex-Big Brother Naija contestant Angel Smith.

She shared her observation about Tumi and her words quickly went viral on the TikTok app.

TikTok user shares video praising Tumi's carefree spirit. Photo credit: Angel Smith.

Source: Instagram

Lady commends Angel's partner Tumi

Identified as @honeyspillmedia on TikTok, the lady circulated footage of Tumi dancing freely.

This is coming amid reports that the newlywed couple were involved in a public fight on Instagram concerning claims of infidelity and disloyalty.

Despite the disagreement between the couple, the online user stated that Tumi kept an untroubled demeanour.

She observed that Tumi showed a relaxed attitude and did not seem affected by the situation.

The clip that was shared showed Tumi dancing without fear, and the poster admired her cheerful outlook during a difficult period.

She clearly stated that she admired Tumi’s energy regardless of the ongoing issue with her wife, Angel.

According to her, Tumi was unbothered by the circumstances, and this truly impressed her.

In her words:

"Aside the ongoing saga with her wife Angel I just love Tumi energy. She no send."

Lady shares her observation about Tumi. Photo credit: Angel Smith.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail lady's comment about Tumi

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@gbubemifortune said:

"Tumi don reduce oo d heartbeat nor easy."

@perfectlookshome_ reacted:

"Is she the husband? The man in d relationship? Me am confused o. The blog kept saying Angels wife."

@DIKIVG said:

"Na my kind person be dis. Moving train."

@deee said:

"Chaiii she really loved angel but my angel no dey ever calm down only God know wetin soma see very nonchalant Idgaf girl."

@𝓉𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒶 said:

"She nor send ke. Person when Dey post about angel everyday for snap."

@AbishineM said:

"I love her swag and she have really slim down maybe because of all this on going saga."

@kenish kenish wrote:

"No matter the gbasgbos life must always continue except you want to end it yourself if not move like nothing ever happened. Difficult but possible life too sweet."

@Blessing Obianuju said:

"Angel won run her street."

@uj said:

"She's actually on the small size."

@I.R.I.N.E.N reacted:

"No be only trend, no be angel say make them make the relationship public?"

@valentina_obiora added:

"Na lie she send o, na Angel no send self."

See the post below:

Lady cries out over cheating man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady cried out for help online on how to get over a man whom she loves so much with her life.

According to her, the man has been entertaining other women, and this behaviour tears her up all the time.

Source: Legit.ng