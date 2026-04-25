Antonio Conte has publicly criticised Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku for his poor attitude and lack of communication

Lukaku has struggled with form this season, scoring just one goal in seven appearances for the reigning Serie A champions

Napoli’s decision to replace Victor Osimhen with the Belgian in 2024 is now under serious scrutiny

Napoli’s attempt to move on from Victor Osimhen is beginning to look like a costly miscalculation, with manager Antonio Conte openly expressing his dissatisfaction over the performances and conduct of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker, brought in as Napoli’s marquee attacking solution following Osimhen’s controversial exit in 2024, has endured a turbulent campaign marked by poor form and off-field controversies.

Antonio Conte has expressed his "disappointment" with Romelu Lukaku after the striker allegedly visited Napoli’s training ground without greeting him. Photo by Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

What was meant to be a seamless transition has instead become one of the most talked-about struggles of the season in Serie A.

Despite Napoli’s commanding 4-0 victory over Cremonese, Conte’s post-match comments quickly shifted attention away from the result and onto Lukaku’s situation, Tribuna reports.

The Italian manager did not hide his disappointment, particularly regarding the striker’s failure to personally reconnect after a recent absence.

Conte revealed that while club officials had spoken to Lukaku, the player made no effort to approach him directly, a gesture the manager clearly expected.

“No, I haven’t had the chance yet. I know one of our directors spoke to him; he came to the training ground, my office was right there, but nobody knocked on the door, and that really disappointed me because I would have expected a greeting, a message, or something.

“In these situations, the coach tries to understand everyone, but no one makes the effort to understand the coach,” Conte said.

The comments suggest deeper issues within the squad, as Napoli attempt to maintain stability after a turbulent period that began with Osimhen’s dramatic fallout with the club.

Lukaku’s on-field struggles deepen concerns

Lukaku’s problems have not been limited to off-field matters, as the Belgian striker’s performances on the pitch have failed to justify his status as Napoli’s leading striker.

With just one goal in seven appearances, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan forward has struggled to make any meaningful impact in front of goal, GOAL reports.

For a player tasked with replacing Osimhen, who famously fired Napoli to the 2023 Scudetto with 26 goals, the contrast has been stark.

The expectations were enormous, but Lukaku has yet to show signs of filling that void.

His recent unauthorised absence from training in March only added to the growing concerns, prompting disciplinary considerations from the Italian club and further damaging his standing within the squad.

As pressure mounts, every missed chance and quiet performance has only intensified comparisons to Osimhen, whose influence at the club remains fresh in the minds of fans.

Napoli’s gamble on Osimhen replacement backfires

Napoli’s decision to part ways with Osimhen and hand the iconic number 9 shirt to Lukaku was always going to be scrutinised. Now, it appears that gamble may be backfiring.

Romelu Lukaku was signed in 2024 to replace Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen after he fell out with the Napoli management. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Ironically, Lukaku now finds himself in a situation not unlike the one that led to Osimhen’s departure, strained relationships, mounting criticism, and uncertainty over his future.

Conte’s blunt remarks signal that patience within the club may be running out.

Napoli have shown in recent months that they are willing to take decisive action regardless of a player’s reputation, and Lukaku could be next in line if improvements are not seen quickly.

Ex-Napoli star prefers Osimhen to Lukaku

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Napoli defender, Fabiano Santacroce, has detailed why he prefers Osimhen to Lukaku.

The former defender detailed that he prefers Osimhen over the former Chelsea man, largely due to the fact that Napoli appeared to have found a perfect system of play with Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng