FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) against the September 6 judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the last presidential election.

Justice John Okoro, who led a seven-member panel that heard the appeal, said parties would be notified when the judgement is ready. A report on Monday, October 23, by The Nation noted this development.

Obi and the LP, through their lawyers led by Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), urged the court to uphold the appeal and set aside the judgement of the tribunal that dismissed their petition.

Through their lawyers, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) prayed the court to dismiss the appeal for want of merit.

The Supreme Court's panel said it would communicate the judgement date to all the parties.

Lawyers arrive Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that senior lawyers like the immediate past Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the commencement of proceedings in the three appeals relating to the dispute over the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

Olanipekun, who walked into the courtroom around 8 a.m., is leading the legal team of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Court reserves judgement in PDP's appeal

Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court reserved judgement in the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appeal is against the September 6 judgment of the Tribunal which affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Supreme Court trashes opposition's plea

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the nomination of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the APC in the February 2023 election.

Justice Okoro, who headed the panel, pronounced the dismissal of the appeal after the appellant’s lawyer, Chukwuma Majukwu Umeh applied to withdraw it.

