The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal lodged by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in opposition to Kashim Shettima’s selection by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

A panel of seven members, led by Justice John Okoro, announced the dismissal of the appeal when the appellant’s lawyer, Chukwuma Majukwu Umeh, requested to withdraw it

At the mention of the appeal, members of the panel noted that it was frivolous because the court had, in an earlier case of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) v. INEC and others, held that Shettima was properly nominated

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court on Monday, October 23, dismissed the appeal filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the nomination of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 2023 election.

A seven-member panel, headed by Justice John Okoro pronounced the dismissal of the appeal after the appellant’s lawyer, Chukwuma Majukwu Umeh applied to withdraw it, The Nation reported.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria is hearing the opposition's appeal against President Tinubu's election. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

Justice Okoro pointedly asked Umeh what he thought his client would benefit from the outcome of the case if not only to further overburden the court.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court held that Shettima properly relinquished his nomination for Borno South Senatorial District ticket before becoming Tinubu’s running mate at the election.

Premium Times quoted Okoro as saying:

"This appeal having been withdrawn without objection (from the respondents) is hereby dismissed."

Senior lawyers arrive Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that senior lawyers like the immediate past Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) have arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the commencement of proceedings in the three appeals relating to the dispute over the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

Olanipekun, who walked into the courtroom around 8 a.m., is leading the legal team of President Tinubu and Shettima.

Supreme Court reserves judgement on Atiku's appeal

Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court reserved judgement in the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Okoro made the announcement after lawyers to parties adopted their briefs of argument and made final submissions.

“Atiku can’t win at Supreme Court”: Cleric

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Godwin Ikuru of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry said no amount of money would propel Atiku to victory over President Tinubu.

Prophet Ikuru said Atiku is "playing on a dangerous path", asking the former vice president to 'allow the president work'.

Source: Legit.ng