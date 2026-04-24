Billionaire Razak Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, are set to give their daughter away in marriage

A heartwarming video of the billionaire's daughter and her fiancé has also surfaced on social media

Details about the wedding have also emerged as congratulatory messages pour in for the billionaire family

It is a moment of celebration for the family of billionaire Alhaji Razak Okoya and Folashade Okoya as reports about their daughter, Olamide Raheeda's wedding emerged on social media.

According to the reports, Okoya's daughter's engagement coincided with her mother's, Shade's, 49th birthday celebration.

Shade Okoya's wife shares video of her daughter and her fiancé. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Proceedings regarding the marital journey are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 25, 2026, which coincidentally falls on the bride's mother's birthday.

Olamide is the eldest of the four children born to Okoya Shade.

BellaNaija also shared a video of Okoya's daughter with her fiancé, Imran Saro Gobir. The heartwarming clip captured Olamide dressed in Islamic attire while Imran rocked an Agbada.

Billionaire Okoya and wife are set to give their daughter's hands in marriage. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Toyin Abraham sparked conversations online after a video of her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.

The filmmaker was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics on social media accused her of going overboard.

The video of Okoya's daughter and her husband-to-be is below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Okoyas

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in following the announcement by the Okoyas, and social media users celebrate with the billionaire and his family.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

the_chief_hostess.9ja commented:

"Yippieee! This is great news, congratulations."

legalfriend.ng reacted:

"So lovely Madam Shade Okoya is about to give us back to back mother of the bride looks! "

shaddylinks_empire commented:

"Beautiful We are here for the paparazzi Money go talk ehhh Congratulations to the couple."

shacckurr reacted:

"Why this kind lady no Dey come abule-egba where person go fit see am ask out."

rtwbygbemsielagos commented:

"The Rich keep marrying the rich. Make poor people go dry hustles o. Lagos is about to shut down."

kaa_goodlife commented:

"No gold for both. They ain’t proving nothing to nobody. When Fowoto meets fowobi simplicity."

Why Okoya's son faced backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that Raheem Okoya, an upcoming singer and son of billionaire Razak Okoya, sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.

Raheem commented on a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.

He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.

“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” Raheem said.

Source: Legit.ng