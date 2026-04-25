President William Ruto criticised Nigerian English during a diaspora event in Italy, sparking backlash across social media

EF English Proficiency Index data showed Kenya led in reading, listening and speaking while Nigeria performed better in writing

Analysts said the comparison reignited debates on education quality and language standards across Africa

A recent comparison of English language proficiency between Nigeria and Kenya has sparked fresh debate, following controversial comments by Kenyan President William Ruto about how Nigerians speak English.

Recall that Kenyan President William Ruto criticised Nigeria in a recent speech while addressing his countrymen in Italy.

Nigeria vs Kenya: Who Leads in English Proficiency?

Source: UGC

He praised Kenya’s education system and command of English, then took a swipe at how Nigerians speak the language.

Speaking at a diaspora event on Monday, April 20, Ruto said:

"If you listen to a Nigerian speaking, you don't know what they are saying - you need a translator," drawing laughter from his audience.

He went further to applaud Kenya’s linguistic standards, saying:

"Our education is good. Our English is good. We speak some of the best English in the world."

Jowever, data from the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index, shared by StatiSense on X, shows a mixed performance between both countries across key language skills, with each nation outperforming the other in different areas.

Kenya leads in reading, listening and speaking

According to the index, Kenya recorded higher scores in reading, listening and speaking.

The data showed Kenya scoring 609 in reading compared to Nigeria’s 586, while in listening, Kenya posted 590 against Nigeria’s 568. In speaking, Kenya also edged ahead with 555, slightly above Nigeria’s 549.

These figures suggest a stronger overall performance by Kenya in comprehension and verbal communication skills.

Nigeria outperforms in writing

Despite trailing in other areas, Nigeria recorded a higher score in writing, with 579 compared to Kenya’s 567.

This indicates a relative strength in written communication among Nigerian English users, even as the broader comparison remains closely contested.

Reactions trail comments across Africa

Ruto’s comments have since generated backlash across social media, with many Nigerians and other Africans criticising the remarks as dismissive and divisive.

Observers note that while proficiency scores provide measurable insights, language use across countries is often shaped by cultural, historical and regional influences, making direct comparisons complex.

The development has reignited discussions around education quality, language standards and national identity across Africa.

Analysts say the EF English Proficiency Index offers a useful benchmark but should be interpreted alongside broader socio-linguistic realities in both countries.

Source: Legit.ng