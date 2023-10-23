President Bola Tinubu on Monday, October 23, is holding the third federal executive council meeting with members of his cabinet

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over the third Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The Nation reported that the meeting, which commenced at around 1:06 pm, is being attended by almost all members of the cabinet, excluding Vice President Kashim Shettima and a couple of ministers.

Tinubu's cabinet members present at Monday's FEC meeting

Some of those in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan; the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; and National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

It would be recalled that the minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had last week announced that the FEC meeting will now be held on Mondays as against the previous schedule of Wednesdays, Leadership reported.

He also clarified that the meeting will not be held on a weekly basis; rather, it will convene as needed to address pertinent council matters.

