On Saturday, November 11, 2023, Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States residents will elect a new governor as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts the states’ off-cycle governorship poll.

See the major contenders for the Bayelsa governorship election. Photo credit: Douye Diri, Timipre Marlin Sylva, @EradiriUdengs

Source: Facebook

The states are three out of the six states in Nigeria with off-season governorship polls. Others are Ondo, Edo and Osun.

Interestingly, the current governor of Imo State’s term expires on January 14, 2024, but the governors of Kogi and Bayelsa States had respective terms that expire on January 26, 2024, and February 13 of the same year.

This article by Legit.ng focuses on Bayelsa state and highlights the list of top candidates that will slug it out with the current governor of the state, Douye Diri who is vying for a second term at the poll.

Meanwhile, 16 candidates will be slugging it out to win the top seat of the oil-rich state.

Here is a list of the top candidates in Bayelsa states and their chances;

1. Douye Diri (PDP governorship candidate)

Governor Diri, alongside his deputy, is counting on the people of Bayelsa for his re-election victory. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

The current governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri stands as the only aspirant with the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for a second term as Governor.

Governor Diri, the incumbent leader of Bayelsa state, has a lot of work to ensure he secures his second term opportunity in the state.

Following the recent defection of his strong men in his camp to the opposition APC, Diri has much to deal with regarding his fate in the November polls.

Diri, a former senator, House of Representatives member, and Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state became governor following a court judgement that disqualified David Lyon, the winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Diri in the coming days, will be banking on the fact that the PDP, the ruling party in Bayelsa, has led the state since the nation returned to democracy in 1999.

2. Ex-minister Timipre Sylva (APC governorship candidate)

Sylva was earlier disqualified from participating in the governorship exercise. He has however moved to challenge the court's judgement. Photo credit: Timipre Marlin Sylva

Source: Facebook

Former minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he defeated six other aspirants including David Lyon, who won the elections in 2019.

Timipre Sylva is the governor of Bayelsa State - who served from May 27, 2008, to January 27, 2012, under the PDP.

Interestingly, Sylva will be depending solely on his accomplishments when he led the state and the clout of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the national level.

However, as it stands, he is out of the contest following the Monday, October 9, Federal High Court judgement against him (which disqualified him from contesting as the APC governorship candidate in the poll).

But Sylva has filed two applications against his disqualification, so as to still participate in the election if a superior court upturns the High Court's decision.

3. Youth leader Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party governorship candidate)

Eradiri will bank on Obi's popularity in the presidential poll, to secure the governorship seat in the Bayelsa guber election. Photo credit:@EradiriUdengs

Source: Twitter

At the moment, it appears that the hitherto underrated candidate of the Labour Party, Engr. Udengs Eradiri has become a force to reckon with, riding on the wave of his popularity as a former president of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Eradiri, posited that the youth’s support for him may swing the pendulum in his favour.

4. Waibodei Subiri (APGA governorship candidate)

A retired civil servant, Mr Waibodei Subiri, is the guber candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The former teacher has stated that the pivot of his administration, the youths, will be considered.

Although his chances are slim, Subiri, however, is in the race with two women, Nengimonyo Oguara of the Action Democratic Party, (ADP), and Mercy Ogege of the African Peoples Party (APP), eyeing Creek Haven.

5. Warmate Jones (Accord Party guber candidate)

Idikio and his party may not have the war chest to prosecute the campaign in the state given the high cost of fuelling boats and other watercraft. Photo credit: Warmate Jones Idikio

Source: Facebook

Barrister Warmate Jones Idikio of Accord Party (AP), a lawyer by training and former Director-General of the Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECCIMA), is believed to have what it takes to address the dire economic situation of Bayelsa state.

The game is however in the hands of the people who will decide the eventual winner of the 2023 election.

Conclusion:

Although all the candidates are imminently qualified in their own rights to aspire for the highest political office in the state, most of them do not have the needed structure to actualize their dream as some of the parties are not popular in the predominantly riverine state.

However, there are dominating factors that may introduce some dynamics to the forthcoming governorship election. These factors, include the choice of running mates by candidates, the emergence of a third force in the political landscape, INEC preparedness, security and vote buying.

Diri vs Sylva: Who will win Bayelsa guber poll?

Earlier, Francis Okoye, the convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, predicted the outcome of the Bayelsa governorship election slated to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Okoye, in an interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 30 via telephone, disclosed that the ruling party in Bayelsa state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the opposition APC, had all it takes to emerge victorious at the poll.

PDP, LP, others defect to APC, back Sylva

Legit.ng reported earlier that about 50,000 leaders, aides to Governor Douye Diri and members of other political parties have decamped to the opposition APC in the state.

Some of the defectors are members of the PDP and Labour Party (LP), among others.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 29.

